Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close up of blank white pad on concrete pedestal. Technology and device presentation concept. Mock up, 3D Rendering
podium empty with geometric shapes in blue composition for modern stage display and minimalist mockup, abstract showcase background. Concept 3d illustration or 3d render
Realistic Blank Vector Glass Trophy Award
modern metallic cooker hood isolated on black background
Mockup phone on podium stage concept marketing , app digital template technology screen connection office vector illustration business , electronic icon gadget digital web
Science and Technology Product Show Stand with Blue Light Smartphone
Laptop and mobile phone on dark concrete office scene banner. 3D Illustration
Digital Tablet Mockup vertically on colorful background, 3d rendering

See more

1465625969

See more

1465625969

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133348581

Item ID: 2133348581

Close up of blank white pad on concrete pedestal. Technology and device presentation concept. Mock up, 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny