Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083347439
Classroom with pupils. Primary school kids. Modern interior for education. Girls characters ready to study. Place to acquisition of knowledge
t
By the8monkey
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractback to schoolboardbookbooksbookshelfcartoonchaircharacterchildchildhoodchildrenclassclassroomcutedesigneducationelementaryflatfurnituregirlgrouphappyillustrationindoorkidsknowledgelearnlearninglessonobjectprimarypupilsroomschoolschoolboyschoolchildschoolroomseatseptemberstoolstudystudyingsymboltabletogetherwomanyoung
Categories: Education, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist