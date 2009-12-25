Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 64915924
Christmas tree New Years Eve stylized souvenir red golden star shape on top. Modern wintertime holidays traditional decoration abstract. 3d render isolated on white background
Illustration Formats
4327 × 5770 pixels • 14.4 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG