Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
christmas card with calligraphic and typographic elements smiling classical vacation traditional snowflake holiday background scene boundary ball red new formal christmas celebration business ornate f

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

158143598

Stock Illustration ID: 158143598

christmas card with calligraphic and typographic elements smiling classical vacation traditional snowflake holiday background scene boundary ball red new formal christmas celebration business ornate f

Illustration Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Eva Kali

Eva Kali