Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2100262813
Christmas with a beautiful and festive red stripe pattern for designing and decorating greeting cards and wrappers in the holiday spirit
C
By Chenspec
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundbirthdaychristmasdecemberdecorativedesigndigital scrapbookingfabricfashionfashionablefestivegreeting cards and wrappersholidays and celebrationsinvitationlightlinenew yearnobodypatternpinkprintredretroromanticscrapbookseamlessspecial eventsstripedstyletextilethe holiday spiritvalentinevalentine's dayverticalvintagewallpaperwhitewinter themewrapping paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist