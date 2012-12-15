Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 66966295
christmas banners with fading snowflakes, 3 colors. standard size as vertical banner size (skycraper) 160 x 600. EPS 10 version, transparency is used.
Illustration Formats
4641 × 5000 pixels • 15.5 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
928 × 1000 pixels • 3.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
464 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.