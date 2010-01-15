Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 35929573
choosing the right path, financial dilemma, multiple options, having to choose, right investment, the strategy for success, the right way, number one or number two
Illustration Formats
7000 × 4667 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG