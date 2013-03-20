Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 58658401
Chocolate birthday cake surrounded by confetti with lit candle for a twentieth birthday or anniversary celebration
Illustration Formats
2000 × 2200 pixels • 6.7 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
909 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
455 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.