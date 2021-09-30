Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2095173904
Chinese Lantern seamless pattern, oriental background
N
By NastyaMoon
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasianasian patternbackdropbackgroundcartooncelebrationchinachinesechinese lanternchinese new yeardecorationdesignfabricgraphicholidayillustrationjapanjapanese patternorientalornamentpatternred lanternrepeatscrapbook paperseamlesstextiletraditionaltraditional festivalwallpaperwatercolorwrapping paper
Similar images
More from this artist