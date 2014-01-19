Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Chinese characters hieroglyphs abundance, wealth, love and success on a gold background. Black Signs of Asian writing. 4 written marks on bamboo background. Chinese character set.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

59449186

Stock Illustration ID: 59449186

Chinese characters hieroglyphs abundance, wealth, love and success on a gold background. Black Signs of Asian writing. 4 written marks on bamboo background. Chinese character set.

Illustration Formats

  • 3900 × 3900 pixels • 13 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

dore art

dore art