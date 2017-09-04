Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Cherry strudel art. A piece of summer pie with berries and powdered sugar in a green plate. Watercolor painting. Bouquet of cornflowers. Picturesque scene.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

13960462

Stock Illustration ID: 13960462

Cherry strudel art. A piece of summer pie with berries and powdered sugar in a green plate. Watercolor painting. Bouquet of cornflowers. Picturesque scene.

Illustration Formats

  • 3413 × 4794 pixels • 11.4 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 712 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 356 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Sveta Mikhalevich

Sveta Mikhalevich