Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A charming red-haired female knight in a snowy windy blizzard with a two-handed sword and a red cloak, surrounded by valiant cavalry knights in shiny plate armor ready to defend her to death. 2d art
Moscow, Russia - June 29, 2018: Couple with sugar skull makeup during Dia de los Muertos Mexican carnival. Day of The Dead
Tolmin, Slovenia - July 28th 2017: German folk metal band Equilibrium performs on stage at Metaldays Festival 2017, Tolmin, Slovenia

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136121481

Item ID: 2136121481

A charming red-haired female knight in a snowy windy blizzard with a two-handed sword and a red cloak, surrounded by valiant cavalry knights in shiny plate armor ready to defend her to death. 2d art

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Warm_Tail

Warm_Tail