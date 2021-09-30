Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2096383258
Cezve, turkish coffee pot filled line icon, simple illustration, related bottom border.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appbackgroundborderbottombuttoncezvechildrencoffeecoloredcolorfulcontourcookingdesign elementdrawingeducationfigurefilledflatfoodgeometriciconillustrationisolatedkitchenkitchenwarelineline artlinearlogominimalisticpatternpictogrampictureposterpotprintqualityrelatedschoolsignsimplestrokesymbolthinturkturkishuiutensilweb
Categories: Miscellaneous, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist