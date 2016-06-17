Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Celebrate good news with this pastel pink and yellow baby shower announcement. This balloon filled template can also be used for scrapbooking and birthday party invitations.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

34277515

Stock Illustration ID: 34277515

Celebrate good news with this pastel pink and yellow baby shower announcement. This balloon filled template can also be used for scrapbooking and birthday party invitations.

Illustration Formats

  • 3601 × 3000 pixels • 12 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 833 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 417 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

D

Destiny VisPro