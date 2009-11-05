Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 38027353
cartoon teachers want to teach schoolboy and stay near him, they hold terrestrial globe, rulers and paper, little student looks up and holds briefcase.
Illustration Formats
4293 × 2694 pixels • 14.3 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 628 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 314 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG