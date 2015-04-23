Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 43689208
Cartoon illustration of a heart mascot talking. Blank speech bubble included. Can be used in medical or Valentine's day message.
Illustration Formats
4904 × 4520 pixels • 16.3 × 15.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 922 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 461 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.