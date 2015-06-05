Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Cartoon illustration of a basketball mascot character as a teacher wearing mortar board and holding a pointing stick
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

51469138

Stock Illustration ID: 51469138

Cartoon illustration of a basketball mascot character as a teacher wearing mortar board and holding a pointing stick

Illustration Formats

  • 4936 × 2880 pixels • 16.5 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 583 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 292 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

J

Joennie Sindo

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.