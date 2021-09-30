Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2086684654
Canopy, stall, pavilion with green and white stripes on the roof isolated on white background. Shop window, mini-market. Flat facade. Shopping icon.
E
By Elena_P88
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
awningawningsbackgroundbakeryboothbusinessbuycafecakecanopycartconveniencecounterdesignemptyfacadefoodfrontgroceryillustrationisolatedkioskmarketmarketplacemockupobjectoutdoorretailroofsalesellshadeshopshowcasesmallstallstandstorestorefrontstreetstripestripedsunshadesupermarkettenttradeumbrellavegetablevendwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist