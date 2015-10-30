Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Calligraphy. On a background of dark colors and letters translated "And whosoever is saved from his own greed. such are they who will be the successful"
Formats
9449 × 6378 pixels • 31.5 × 21.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 675 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG