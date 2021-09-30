Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2098267840
Calligraphic color inscription of year "2022" with light bulb as continuous line drawing on white background
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022artworkbookbulbcalligraphiccalligraphycardchristmascolorcontinuousdesigndoodledrawingfelt penfelt-tip penfontgraphichandhandwritinghandwrittenhappyholidayiconideainscriptioninsightisolated on whitelampletterlight bulblinelogolovenew yearnumberpaintpenposterscriptsignsimplesketchstylesymboltexttitletypographywordwritingyear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist