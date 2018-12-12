Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 44430232
A business man is pointing at financial figures. There are line graphs and pie charts with data. There are also travel themes like a map and airplane.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Illustration Formats
2900 × 1657 pixels • 9.7 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 571 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 286 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG