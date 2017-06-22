Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 19044125
Business man in dynamic running pose, runs to escape falling market diagrams. Clipping path is included for the man. 3D rendering and digitally painted illustration. This is not an actual person.
Illustration Formats
4600 × 2847 pixels • 15.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 619 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 310 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.