Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bush in the fog. Monochrome hand painted abstract landscape. Watercolour painting. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, books, magazines, prints, wallpapers.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4438 × 3728 pixels • 14.8 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 840 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 420 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG