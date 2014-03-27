Images

Image
Bush in the fog. Monochrome hand painted abstract landscape. Watercolour painting. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, books, magazines, prints, wallpapers.
Old wall texture cement dark black gray background abstract grey color design are light with white gradient background.
Brushed Painted Abstract Background. Brush stroked painting.
abstract texture beautiful background smooth art design graphic modern digital
Old metal background
Gray texture for designer background. Abstract space for filling. Colorful wall. The rumpled plane. Space nebulae. Raster image.
dark clouds in sky
abstract texture beautiful background smooth art design graphic modern digital

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4438 × 3728 pixels • 14.8 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 840 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 420 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tofutyklein

tofutyklein