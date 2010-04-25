Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bunny in love outline, line art illustration with black thin line. Black and white linear illustration rabbit with hearts. Romantic line art illustration
Formats
12500 × 8334 pixels • 41.7 × 27.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG