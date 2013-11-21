Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bunny Girl.Rabbit masquerade.Sexy woman long legs.Swimsuit bodysuit corset and shoes.Black pantyhose.Conceptual fashion art.Femme fatale.3D render isolate illustration.
Formats
4000 × 5000 pixels • 13.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG