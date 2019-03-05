Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bunnies, Easter eggs, basket, flowers, grass. Watercolor set, cliparts, on an isolated background.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
14938 × 7254 pixels • 49.8 × 24.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 486 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 243 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG