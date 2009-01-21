Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Brush Graffiti Style Liquid Hand Drawn Florals Seamless Pattern Line Leaves Elegant Chic Design Trendy Look Spring Summer Season Red Background Tones
Vector red and white shibori abstract squares overlap patten. Suitable for textile, gift wrap and wallpaper.
Seamless Floral background. Red isolated flowers and leafs on white background. Vector illustration.
Seamless summer bright texture with cute flowers. Seamless pattern can be used for wallpaper, pattern fills, web page background,surface textures. Gorgeous seamless floral background.
pink and white vibrant flowers and leaves seamless vector pattern background
Romantic floral decorative seamless vector pattern. Texture for wallpapers, textile design, web page backgrounds
Seamless floral pattern
flowers background vector pink

See more

787900024

See more

787900024

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129951330

Item ID: 2129951330

Brush Graffiti Style Liquid Hand Drawn Florals Seamless Pattern Line Leaves Elegant Chic Design Trendy Look Spring Summer Season Red Background Tones

Formats

  • 4724 × 4724 pixels • 15.7 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ztarstock

ztarstock