Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088475498
Brown Rustic Pattern. Seamless Batik Pattern. Brown Old Scratch. Beige Ethnic Batik. Rustic Cloth Background. Boho Ethnic Print. Antique Ikat Carpet. Rough Design Texture. Turkish Template Batik
K
By Kuzminichna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquearchitectureasianbackgroundbeigebrownburlapchinachinesecottoncraftdesigndirtydrawingdrawnelegantfabricfloorgeometricgeometryikatitalyjapanjapaneseknitlinemajolicamapmaterialmoroccanmosaicmotifnyonyaoldpaintpatternpenquatrefoilretrorhombusrusticscribblesicilysimplesoftstartemplatetextiletiletissue
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist