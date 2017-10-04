Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Brown Moroccan Floral Dye. Blue Spanish Endless Batik. Tribal Ornament Drawing. Turkish Geometric Pattern Floor. Indonesian Geometric Batik Ikat. Red Ethnic Flower Ink. Brown Floral Boho
Formats
2600 × 1625 pixels • 8.7 × 5.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 625 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG