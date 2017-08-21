Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Brown Grain Batik. Sepia Ethnic Brush. Gold Gradient Textile. Sepia Dyed Tie Dye. Rusty Ink Paint. Retro Dye Abstract. Rusty Dyed Batik. Light Tribal Print. Beige Batik Ink. Gold Dye Batik.
Edit
Tribal vector ornament. Seamless African pattern. Ethnic carpet with chevrons and strips. Aztec style. Geometric striped pattern. Ancient interior. Modern rug. Geo print on textile. Vintage fabric.
Tan and cream patterned background with border and accent
Christmas seamless pattern. Ethnic background. Tribal art border background texture. Boho ornament
Christmas seamless pattern. Ethnic background. Tribal art border background texture. Boho ornament
Vintage ornament. Vector seamless pattern background.
Geometric kilim ikat pattern with grunge texture
Geometric ornamental vector pattern. Seamless design texture.

See more

1635693673

See more

1635693673

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141654145

Item ID: 2141654145

Brown Grain Batik. Sepia Ethnic Brush. Gold Gradient Textile. Sepia Dyed Tie Dye. Rusty Ink Paint. Retro Dye Abstract. Rusty Dyed Batik. Light Tribal Print. Beige Batik Ink. Gold Dye Batik.

Formats

  • 3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures