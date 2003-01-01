Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Brown Dyed Zig Zag. Beige Grain Brush. Sky Dye Paint. Brown Repeat Batik. Beige Batik Ink. Beige Ethnic Texture. Ocean Tribal Paint. Brown Dye Watercolor. Sea Dyed Tie Dye. Bright Ink Stroke.
Formats
1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG