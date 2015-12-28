Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bright yellow sneaker shoe with laces. Symbol of sport, youth, originality, positivity, ease, comfort. Hand drawn water color sketchy illustration, cut out clipart element for design decoration.
Two cantaloupe melon slices isolated on white, clipping path
yellow sneakers isolated on white background
yellow sneakers isolated on white background
Yellow male sneakers
Cantaloupe melon slices isolated on white, clipping path
Melon vector illustration with white outline on grey background
Classic brown leather shoes

See more

403695646

See more

403695646

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134777433

Item ID: 2134777433

Bright yellow sneaker shoe with laces. Symbol of sport, youth, originality, positivity, ease, comfort. Hand drawn water color sketchy illustration, cut out clipart element for design decoration.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9320 × 4889 pixels • 31.1 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 525 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 263 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Julia August

Julia August