Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bright Tie Dye, Seamless Liquid Watercolor Texture. Folklore Acrylic Watercolor Wash. Seamless Navy African Modern Tie Dye Fabrics. Seamless Pastel Fashion.
Formats
3024 × 3024 pixels • 10.1 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG