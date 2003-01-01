Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bright Tie Dye, Seamless Colored Watercolor Picture. Scandinavian Hand Painted Watercolor Spots. Seamless White Navajo Liquid Tie Dye Illustration. Seamless Cyan Drips.
Formats
3024 × 3024 pixels • 10.1 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG