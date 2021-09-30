Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2101738912
Bright red heart shaped lollipop on cute white stick. Hand painted water color graphic drawing on white background, cut out clip art element for design, party invitation, greeting card, fun poster.
J
By Julia August
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
berrybonboncandycaramelcherrychristmasclearcranberrycrystaldaydecorationdoodleemotionfavorfoodgiftgirlgirlfriendhand drawnhearthipsterillustrationisolatedlittlelolipoplollipoplollylollypoploveloverpopsiclerealisticredretrosketchsmallsnackstickstickerstrawberrysuckersugarsweetthank youtransparentvalentinewatercolorwatercolourweddingyummy
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist