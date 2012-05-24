Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bright Patchwork Ethnic Watercolor Art. Tribal Abstract Background. African Print. Texture Pattern Light Leopard, Ethnic Art Background. Abstract Tribal Artwork. Old Zebra
shiny star. christmas or new year decoration. abstract background
shiny star. christmas or new year decoration. abstract background
Merry Christmas, Holidays greeting card background. Selective focus. nature.
Abstract psychedelic background for your ad
New Year's lights glowing
Mosaic glass texture reflecting light, shallow depth of field
Tender Stains Geometry. Seamless Marker. Boho Threadbare. Azure, Grassy and Pale. Colorful Pattern. Dark blue and Green. Dome Effect. Pretty Motif.

See more

1526131736

See more

1526131736

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137608811

Item ID: 2137608811

Bright Patchwork Ethnic Watercolor Art. Tribal Abstract Background. African Print. Texture Pattern Light Leopard, Ethnic Art Background. Abstract Tribal Artwork. Old Zebra

Formats

  • 3658 × 1706 pixels • 12.2 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 466 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 233 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

psy dye

psy dye