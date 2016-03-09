Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bright Geometric Color Pattern. Tie Dye Wash Seamless Canvas. Wash Seamless Mark. Art Rainbow Abstract Shape. Wet Multi Color Tie Dye Drip. Ink Water Brush. Wash Tie Dye Canvas. Wash Ink Pattern.
Formats
6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG