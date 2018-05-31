Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 5639329
Bright, colorful cartoon cars in front of gas pumps that keep increasing in size. Spaces for prices are left blank. Antenna decoration is smiling then progresses to a frown at the largest gas pump.
Illustration Formats
6300 × 4300 pixels • 21 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG