Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Branch with flowers - Gladiolus. Watercolor background. Abstract wallpaper with floral motifs. Seamless pattern. Wallpaper. Use printed materials, signs, posters, postcards, packaging.
flowers,floral desin.backgraund desing,absctrac flowers
Hand-drawn watercolor floral seamless pattern with the tender white and pink hibiscus flowers and leaf. Natural tropical and vibrant repeated print for textile, wallpaper etc. Tropical pattern
Watercolor. Flowers, leaves and buds of the white peony. Collage of flowers, leaves and buds on a watercolor background. Decorative composition on a watercolor background. Seamless pattern.
Floral Seamless Pattern. Raster Illustration
Texture, background, pattern. Silk fabric. Texture with pink and yellow flowers in watercolor technique. Wallpapers with roses, daisies and mimosa. Greeting card. Silk scarf, shawl. Holidays.
Poppy flowers seamless pattern on white.
Seamless floral pattern. Watercolor spring background. Textured paper. Flowers hand drawn with watercolor and chinese ink.

See more

587182112

See more

587182112

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131388305

Item ID: 2131388305

Branch with flowers - Gladiolus. Watercolor background. Abstract wallpaper with floral motifs. Seamless pattern. Wallpaper. Use printed materials, signs, posters, postcards, packaging.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kotyk Inna

Kotyk Inna