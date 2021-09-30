Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084482675
The branch and buds of the physalis plant. Perfect for printing, web, textile design, scrapbooking, souvenir products.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artautumnbackgroundbohobotanicalbouquetbranchcollectioncolorcolorfuldecorationdecorativedesigndrawingdried flowersdryelementexoticfabricfloralflowerfoodgardengraphichandherbherbalillustrationisolatedleafnaturalnatureoctoberorangepaintphysalisphysalis plantplantprintrealisticredrustrusticseasonsettrendywatercolorweddingwhiteyellow
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist