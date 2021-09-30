Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2079903484
Boxing bag icon. Boxing bag symbol design from Gym and fitness collection
S
By Sakinakhanim
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionactivityaggressionathleteathleticbagballbeltboxerboxingchallengechampioncompetitiondesignemblemenergyequipmentexercisefightfighterfitnessglovesgymhealthhealthyheavyiconillustrationisolatedkickkickboxingknockoutleathermanmusclepowerprofessionalpunchringsetshortssignsilhouettesportstrengthstrongsymboltraininguppercutweight
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist