Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 129366005
Bowling Design Emblem Templates is an illustration of four Bowling Design Templates including bowling balls, pins, and lanes. Great for t-shirts.
Illustration Formats
5000 × 4706 pixels • 16.7 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 941 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 471 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.