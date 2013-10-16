Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Botanical seamless pattern. Background with beautiful watercolor lemons butterfly and branches. Natural hand drawn illustration. Texture for print, textile, cards, cosmetics, packing and tea.
Seamless vector pattern with lemons. Simple flat decorative illustration.
Abstract Elegance Seamless pattern with floral background
Nice handmade pattern of tea leafs and citrus fruits: lemon, grapefruit, orange, mint, lime. Watercolor.
Watercolor brugmansiya yellow flowers. Floral botanical flower. Seamless background pattern. Fabric wallpaper print texture. Aquarelle wildflower for background, texture, wrapper pattern, frame.
Trees and blooms are bright and colorful in the park.
Abstract Elegance Seamless pattern with floral background
contrasting pattern with lemons leaves and flowers watercolor illustration on blue background

See more

1757119574

See more

1757119574

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126917883

Item ID: 2126917883

Botanical seamless pattern. Background with beautiful watercolor lemons butterfly and branches. Natural hand drawn illustration. Texture for print, textile, cards, cosmetics, packing and tea.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Geraskina Taisiya

Geraskina Taisiya