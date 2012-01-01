Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Borders on a white background of stylized pink flowers and green leaves and brown twigs with a watercolor texture. For wedding invitations, postcards, websites and other your design.
Edit
Watercolor seamless pattern with feathers.Hand drawn turquoise and light brown feathers sketches. Isolsted on white
Abstract seamless pattern of hearts on white background. Image for a poster or cover. Vector illustration. Repeating texture. Figure for textiles.
Vector leaf Pattern background
Tie Dye, Batik. Hand Drawn, Paint Texture Seamless Pattern. Ethnic Surface. Hand Drawn Painted. Brown Ochre Tribal Summer Geo Textile. Graphic Geometry Shibori Watercolor.
Shell pattern with hard shadow on gray background. Summer season and sea vacation concept. Nature backdrop.

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135179989

Item ID: 2135179989

Borders on a white background of stylized pink flowers and green leaves and brown twigs with a watercolor texture. For wedding invitations, postcards, websites and other your design.

Formats

  • 5059 × 5084 pixels • 16.9 × 16.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 995 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 498 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ira Rish

Ira Rish