Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 2564018
Bomb Shell - Black Pearl. Emoticon bomb with fire in his eyes and a lit fuse sitting inside an oyster shell. Isolated on a white background.
Illustration Formats
2800 × 2800 pixels • 9.3 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.