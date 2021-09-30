Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084198425
Blurred wallpaper. Transition texture with moderate blue color. Modern abstract background gradient.
S
By Sunbordia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitecturebackgroundbirthdayblueblurblurredblurrybodycertificatecolorcreativedesktopdistressedduotonefashionfemininegaussianglamorgradientgradualgraduationisolatedlavenderlayoutlightmoderatemodernmutedmysteriousnewsletterpalepaperprettypurplerenderscreensimplicitysophisticatedstagestyletechtexturetransitionunityveryvioletwallpaperwrappingwrite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist