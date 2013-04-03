Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blurred Color Gradient Wavy Stripes Seamless Pattern Abstract Background Trendy Fashion Colors Elegant Stylish Design Hologram Look Gray Green Tones
Close-up of lots of cotton swabs to be used as a background
Yogurt or Milk Creamy Liquid. Abstract Background Ripple Milk. Yoghurt Cream Melt Splash Flowing Background. 3D Illustration.
Unevenness
Smooth elegant grey silk or satin texture can use as background
Smooth elegant grey silk or satin texture
Ink texture water blue illustration background. Can be used for background or wallpaper.
Smooth elegant grey silk or satin texture can use as background

See more

435686344

See more

435686344

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133459979

Item ID: 2133459979

Blurred Color Gradient Wavy Stripes Seamless Pattern Abstract Background Trendy Fashion Colors Elegant Stylish Design Hologram Look Gray Green Tones

Formats

  • 6440 × 3547 pixels • 21.5 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 551 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 276 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ztarstock

ztarstock