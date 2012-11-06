Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blueprint project draft, spa bathroom, two minimalist washbasin made of wood with round mirror, faucet, cosmetics bottles, soap and modern pendant lamp and towels, interior design, 3d illustration
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4000 × 2250 pixels • 13.3 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG