Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue and white mix shape. fluid gradient abstract background. paint wave template poster. illustration backdrop. graphic composition use for brochure, leaflet, flyer, cover, catalog.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136011121

Item ID: 2136011121

Blue and white mix shape. fluid gradient abstract background. paint wave template poster. illustration backdrop. graphic composition use for brochure, leaflet, flyer, cover, catalog.

Formats

  • 3509 × 4967 pixels • 11.7 × 16.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 706 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 353 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SurPixel

SurPixel