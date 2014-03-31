Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
blue watercolor explosion abstract backdrop The freshness of clean water or fresh air. for wallpaper web design template card season christmas inspiration festival launch party
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3969 × 2561 pixels • 13.2 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 645 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 323 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG