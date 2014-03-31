Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
blue watercolor explosion abstract backdrop The freshness of clean water or fresh air. for wallpaper web design template card season christmas inspiration festival launch party
abstract bubble background
Water drops on the window
Rain drops in the window with blue cloudy sky
Abstract texture. 2d illustration. Expressive handmade oil painting on canvas. Wide brushstrokes. Modern art. Multi color backdrop. Contemporary brush. Colorful digital backdrop.
Water drops on a window on blue sky background with white clouds
Soap foam on the water

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127880715

Item ID: 2127880715

blue watercolor explosion abstract backdrop The freshness of clean water or fresh air. for wallpaper web design template card season christmas inspiration festival launch party

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3969 × 2561 pixels • 13.2 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 645 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 323 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

colorful freedom

colorful freedom